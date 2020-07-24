«
July 24, 2020

WAIT, DOES THIS MEAN PORTLAND MAYOR TED WHEELER IS TRANSITIONING?

On the other hand, it’s a woman’s prerogative to change her mind: Chicago Mayor Agrees to Allow Deployment of Federal Police to Chicago after Call with Trump.

