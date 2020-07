THIS APPLIES TO ALL PARENTS. WAY BACK WE WERE TOLD TO STOP GIVING OUR KIDS WHITE PRIVILEGE BY BUYING THEM BOOKS ON WHATEVER THEY WERE INTERESTED IN: Dear White Parents, Stop Caring About Your Children.

As you can guess, we didn’t listen. (Even if my husband wouldn’t let me display my matched collection of middle fingers — two! two! — for the teacher’s benefit. Sigh. I had to marry a proper New Englander, didn’t I?)