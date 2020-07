IF YOU ARGUE OTHERWISE, YOU’RE EITHER EXTREMELY GULLIBLE OR ARGUING IN BAD FAITH: No, it’s not ‘fascism’ to protect federal property from riots, revolutionaries.

And, by the way, the local authorities who are running interference for the rioters and revolutionaries are looking kind of seditious. It seems like just yesterday the left was blasting Confederate “traitors,” but now they’re talking “states’ rights” with the enthusiasm of Theodore Bilbo.