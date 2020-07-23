July 23, 2020

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Meet Max Strasser, Israel Critic on Ascent at Post-Bari Weiss New York Times.

Elsewhere at the post-Bari Weiss Times: The Racism of Anti-Racist Education.

“[W]hen we look at how our schools are failing, we usually focus on who they’re failing: Black and brown kids,” the Times noted in announcing a new podcast series contemptuously entitled “Nice White Parents.” Indeed, we usually ask that question because those are the demographics public schools are failing—a condition that has gotten worse in the age of distance learning (an objective assessment rendered by no less a source than the New York Times itself). “If you want to understand what’s wrong with our public education system,” the podcast’s pitch continues, “you have to look at what is arguably the most powerful force in our schools: White parents.” In truth, they’ve got a point, though not the one they’re intent on making.

The Times loves to call its core readers racist — and apparently, as hairshirt-wearing leftists, they enjoy the experience, because they keep coming back for more.