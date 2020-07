WEIRD, BECAUSE CALIFORNIA LOCKED DOWN HARD AND LONG, AND ALL THE PRESS HAS BEEN ABOUT HOW AWFUL THINGS ARE IN FLORIDA: Gov. Newsom: California Sets Single-Day Record With Nearly 13,000 New COVID-19 Cases.

At this point, I suspect we’re pretty much past any containment, and this will just burn through until it burns out, like every other pandemic in human history. It may be that once the Chinese allowed international flights out of Wuhan to continue the fuse was already lit.