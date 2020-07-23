July 23, 2020

RICHARD SAMUELSON: Cancel the New York Times. “New York State, New York City, and the New York Times ought not to glorify James, Duke of York, notorious slave trader that he was. Do woke New York Times reporters really want to work at an institution named for such a man? Isn’t it a trigger just to walk into a building bearing that name? Apparently, New York City is finally going to remove the tiles in the Times Square subway station that may or may not represent a Confederate Flag. Surely it’s time the paper itself followed suit.”

Plus: “What might replace ‘New York?’ One option for New York City would be to adopt the city’s nickname, ‘Gotham.’ As Gotham is an old English term for the village of idiots (the English used to tell humorous stories about ‘the wise men of Gotham’) there’s a certain logic to that.”