July 23, 2020
DEMENTIA ISN’T PRETTY: Video: In latest gaffe, Biden references “voter registration physicians.”
UPDATE: Predictably, the WaPo is running interference for Slow Joe: Trump Needs to Stop Making Fun of Joe Biden’s Mental Lapses.
DEMENTIA ISN’T PRETTY: Video: In latest gaffe, Biden references “voter registration physicians.”
UPDATE: Predictably, the WaPo is running interference for Slow Joe: Trump Needs to Stop Making Fun of Joe Biden’s Mental Lapses.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.