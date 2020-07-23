«
July 23, 2020

DEMENTIA ISN’T PRETTY: Video: In latest gaffe, Biden references “voter registration physicians.”

UPDATE: Predictably, the WaPo is running interference for Slow Joe: Trump Needs to Stop Making Fun of Joe Biden’s Mental Lapses.

