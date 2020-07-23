«
»

July 23, 2020

RULES ARE FOR THE LITTLE PEOPLE (CONT’D): D.C. mayor exempts many city and federal government workers from strict new mask order. Government workers are the elite, and you should be flattered to receive their germs.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:26 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.