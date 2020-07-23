July 23, 2020

IMPOSSIBLE. ALL THE BEST PEOPLE TOLD ME THIS WOULDN’T WORK: This Indian slum contained a possible COVID-19 disaster with hydroxychloroquine. “Indian doctors used hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for prophylaxis (preventive) treatment — the same drug the American media have politicized.”

Plus:

The ICMR guidelines recommend prophylactic use of HCQ for the following categories: “all asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in containment and treatment of COVID19 and asymptomatic healthcare workers working in non-COVID hospitals/non-COVID areas of COVID hospitals/blocks”;

“symptomatic frontline workers, such as surveillance workers deployed in containment zones and paramilitary/police personnel involved in COVID-19 related activities”; and

“symptomatic household contacts of laboratory confirmed cases.”

In other words, HCQ is for anyone with the slightest chance of contracting COVID-19.

I was told that even opening a bottle and sniffing the contents would probably kill you.