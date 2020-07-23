July 23, 2020

CHINA’S MONSTROUS ABUSE OF UIGHUR WOMEN: “For that matter, where is the outcry now? China’s treatment of the Uighurs is reminiscent of the kind of abuse fictionalized in The Handmaid’s Tale, yet even the AP report is replete with Western euphemisms, such as involuntary ‘birth control’ and ‘population control.’ Get into the details and what the Egyptians did to the Israelites almost seems tame by comparison. Men and women of conscience in the West have a duty to call this out for what it is — evil.”

Related: Roger Kimball: Trump has been right about China for years.