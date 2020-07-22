July 22, 2020

I WAS TOLD THAT BLACK LIVES MATTER IS “ANTI-HATE:” This Black Lives Matter Activist Thought KNEELING on a White Baby’s Neck Was a Good Idea. “A shocking and deeply disturbing image posted to Facebook has led to the arrest of a Black Lives Matter activist. A black man, identified as BLM supporter Isaiah Jackson, took a picture of himself kneeling on the neck of a 2-year-old white child in diapers. The image shows another person holding the child’s arms back, and the child crying. The caption read, ‘Blm now mf.'”

Another in-kind contribution to Trump 2020. Thanks, BLM!