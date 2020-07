PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: In Which Joe Biden Brags About Having Written the Patriot Act.

Related: Joe Biden in 2007: ‘It was the Biden Crime Bill that became the Clinton Crime Bill.’

As Steve asked last month, “Is Hidin’ Joe Biden the 1994 Crime Bill guy, or the #BLM and antifa guy?”

But he’s hiding no more! Or is he? Wait, how many people were watching Joe Biden’s live stream?