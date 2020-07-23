July 23, 2020
I WEAR AN N95 MASK WHEN I CARE, AND A DISPOSABLE SURGICAL MASK WHEN I’M JUST BEING POLITE: The Best And Worst Face Masks For COVID-19, Ranked by Their Level of Protection. I had a couple of boxes of each stockpiled from the H1N1 days.
