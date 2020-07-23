July 23, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Which American Pro Sports League Will Suffer Most From Being Woke? “Just as with movies or television shows, once one political side is endorsed at least half of the audience is offended. In entertainment, the split is probably around 50/50. In sports, however, that may be even more weighted to one side, and its not the side that’s getting all of the political love from the leagues. The politics that the pro sports leagues are cheering on right now may be alienating more than half of their audiences, especially in the NFL.”