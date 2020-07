GLEICHSCHALTUNG: Hulu Working On Hillary Clinton Alt-History Series. “Based on Curtis Sittenfeld’s 2020 fiction novel ‘Rodham,’ the drama series would imagine a world where Hillary Rodham decides against marrying Bill Clinton and instead chooses to forge her own unique path to higher office.”

The first rule of good alt-history is that it has to exist within the realm of plausibility, and Hillary having a political career minus Bill fails that test.