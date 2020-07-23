July 23, 2020

JOHN KASS: Something Grows in the Big Cities Run by Democrats: An Overwhelming Sense of Lawlessness.

Democratic mayors, backing Joe Biden, are on the defensive, upset that the president might win political advantage, even as the mayors feud with their own police departments, as the violence rises in their towns, as children are gunned down.

But these Democratic cities are also where left-wing billionaire George Soros has spent millions of dollars to help elect liberal social justice warriors as prosecutors. He remakes the justice system in urban America, flying under the radar.

The Soros-funded prosecutors, not the mayors, are the ones who help release the violent on little or no bond.

In Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, St. Louis and elsewhere, it is the mayors who are the faces of their cities, not the prosecutors.

And the mayors properly take the heat as the violence spikes.