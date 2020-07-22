July 22, 2020

QUESTION ASKED: Is St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner Framing the McCloskeys? “If it’s true that the gun was inoperable during the incident at the McCloskeys’ home, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner or her office may be framing the McCloskeys in order to prosecute them… And what about the rifle Mark McCloskey was holding? Police reported finding no ammunition at the McCloskeys’ home when they confiscated it, and that it was not loaded. Was it ever loaded? Has it ever even been fired prior to being in police custody?”

Related: Gateway to the Wild West: The accelerating collapse of St. Louis, the most violent city in America.