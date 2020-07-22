July 22, 2020

SO I VOTED YESTERDAY. It was early voting for some local elections and state primaries. There was a moderate crowd, with me having to wait about 5 minutes to get in. Everyone was masked and spaced. We had the new optically-scanned paper ballot system, where you mark a ballot, it’s scanned by a machine, and they keep the paper copy for recounts. The poll workers did a good job keeping everything moving and nobody seemed to have any problems. So much for the notion that a pandemic interferes with in-person voting.