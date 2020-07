HMM: Interesting Case Study In The Volatility Of Ammunition Supply In America. “This means that for this one distributor located via Ammoseek.com, for one caliber, for one brand, 200,000 more pistol rounds are in the hands of ordinary Americans within about two weeks. Range ammo or PD, it makes no difference. That tells you something about what’s happening in America, more than you can learn from any MSM outlet even on a good day.”