July 22, 2020

MCCLOSKEY GUN INOPERABLE WHEN POLICE SEIZED IT, BUT PROSECUTION ORDERED CRIME LAB TO MAKE IT OPERABLE AND ‘LETHAL:’ “Gardner, a prosecutor backed by George Soros during her election, filed a charge of felony unlawful use of a weapon as well as a misdemeanor charge of fourth degree assault against both McCloskeys…When the gun that Patricia McCloskey had was turned over to the authorities, it was inoperable and inoperable when it arrived at the St. Louis Police crime lab. According to the McCloskey’s attorney, Joel Schwartz, the gun was inoperable during the incident in question with the protesters and couldn’t have hurt anyone. The McCloskeys, who are both attorneys, had used the gun as a prop during a trial.”