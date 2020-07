FIGHT THE POWER: Distressed by Portland Unrest, Rural Oregon Citizens Launch Petition to Become ‘Greater Idaho.’ “McCarter says the values and concerns of the rural counties make better suited to be part of Idaho, and not of urban-controlled Oregon. In particular, recent months of civil unrest and protests in Portland, as well as Oregon’s COVID-19 restrictions, have spurred the group’s push to leave the state.”

My state secession paper just gets ever more timely.