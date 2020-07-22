July 22, 2020

SHOCKER: Thick blue line: Surge in support for police, just 2 in 10 back ‘defund’ scheme.

In one of the first signs that a backlash has begun against police protests, a growing number of people are voicing their support for law enforcement, especially in their neighborhood, and shifting away from the “defund” effort sparked by the Black Lives Matter marches.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey indicates a strong national support for police and law and order, even among African Americans. . . .

It’s not just a white thing. Rasmussen said that 57% of black people oppose defunding police in their home community. For whites, it’s 69%, and for other minorities, it is 62%.

The shift away from defunding police comes as many cities have seen a surge in crime and the images of looting, flag burnings, and riots during anti-police and Black Lives Matter protests remain fresh in the minds of the public, especially those in the suburbs.

The new survey said that many believe that a cut in funding of traditional policing will lead to higher crime rates. Only 12% now think defunding police will cut crime. Another 61% see crime increasing.