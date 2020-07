QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

Shot: How Long Will Margaret Sanger Last?

—Alexandra DeSanctis, NRO, July 6th.

Chaser: Planned Parenthood in N.Y. Disavows Margaret Sanger Over Eugenics.

—The New York Times, today.

“If removing offensive statues is the new norm, perhaps the bust of Sanger in the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery should be the next to go,” DeSanctis wrote on July 6th. Or as America’s Newspaper of Record noted in 2017, and retweeted last month: