July 21, 2020

REVIEW: Greyhound. “It’s good but the book is great. . . . The Good Shepherd is a breathtaking, technically stunning, and daring piece of writing. And what makes it so exceptional are qualities that simply cannot be duplicated on film, despite the great respect screenwriter Hanks shows for the material and the meticulous re-creation of the conditions on board a destroyer during World War II. . . . What Forester achieves in The Good Shepherd is nothing less than an authoritative portrait of how America and the Allies won World War II, because they produced heroes who had no idea they were heroes. Hanks and his director, Aaron Schneider, do a formidable job of turning the details of the convoy’s crisis as described by Forester into something visual, dramatic, and gripping.”

I’ve got C.S. Forester’s The Good Shepherd, but I haven’t read it yet — I’m currently reading his The General, actually.