July 20, 2020

BRYAN PRESTON: Prosecutors File Charges Against McCloskeys But Their ‘Case’ May Have Already Fallen Apart. 

Earlier: Missouri Governor Says He’ll Likely Pardon Armed St. Louis Couple If They Are Charged.

Related: “Kimberly Gardner, one of four Democrats running for St. Louis circuit attorney in the Aug. 2 primary, is taking heat for a new political ad paid for with money from a national super PAC that is at least partly funded by liberal billionaire George Soros.”

More: Soros-Backed Foundation Invests $220 Million to Support Racial Justice.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 6:50 pm
