July 21, 2020

JOHN FUND:  Could Tennessee Soon Have a Physician Senator Who’s the Son of Indian Immigrants?  The GOP primary race looks close.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): This race looked like a runaway for Hagerty, but I’m seeing Sethi signs everywhere all of a sudden and the polls are closing up. I donated to Sethi and went to one of his events back in the fall, mostly at the behest of a former student, but I found him impressive. I believe that Sethi is stronger with the evangelical community than some might have expected. Hagerty makes a big deal about his Trump endorsement — “Endorsed by Trump” is on most of his signs — and if he loses the press will make it a defeat for Trump, but in actuality I don’t think Sethi would be any less supportive of Trump if elected. He’s an immigrant son, but he’s careful to note that his parents were legal immigrants.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 8:05 am
