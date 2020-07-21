July 21, 2020

JOHN FUND: Could Tennessee Soon Have a Physician Senator Who’s the Son of Indian Immigrants? The GOP primary race looks close.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): This race looked like a runaway for Hagerty, but I’m seeing Sethi signs everywhere all of a sudden and the polls are closing up. I donated to Sethi and went to one of his events back in the fall, mostly at the behest of a former student, but I found him impressive. I believe that Sethi is stronger with the evangelical community than some might have expected. Hagerty makes a big deal about his Trump endorsement — “Endorsed by Trump” is on most of his signs — and if he loses the press will make it a defeat for Trump, but in actuality I don’t think Sethi would be any less supportive of Trump if elected. He’s an immigrant son, but he’s careful to note that his parents were legal immigrants.