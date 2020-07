KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Andrew Cuomo’s Creepy COVID Victory Lap Needs To Have a Sock Shoved In It Now. “Cuomo so believed his own hype that he’s been doing an unseemly victory lap, acting as if he’s cured COVID. He held a press conference where he unveiled this strange papier mâché green mountain to explain New York’s COVID curve. Cuomo obviously thought it made him look clever, but he really looked like the dumb, lazy kid at a middle school science fair.”