July 21, 2020

CHARLES LIPSON: Reopening Schools and the Limits of Expertise. “When we listen to experts, we should remember Clint Eastwood’s comment in Magnum Force: ‘A man’s got to know his limitations.’ Even the best authorities have them, and one, ironically, is that they seldom admit them, even to themselves. It is important for us both to appreciate expert advice and to recognize its limits every time we’re told to “be quiet and do what they say.” We should listen, think it over, and then make our own decisions as citizens, parents, teachers, business owners, workers, retirees — and voters.”