July 20, 2020

AHOY, ALL INSTA-COMMENTERS WHO THINK THE U.S. NAVY COMMAND STRUCTURE AND TRAINING REGIMEN IS LOUSY: The latest StrategyPage Leadership post – China Cripples Naval Officers.

When dealing with Chinese navy or coast guard ships, foreign naval commanders have learned to take into account the dual command structure of Chinese crews. In effect, Chinese warships except for smaller (less than 2,000 tons) ones, have dual commanders and a naval command system that is more premeditated and slower to respond to unexpected conditions. This comes as a surprise to many Western naval officers. Although the Chinese military has achieved many visible signs of modernizing, like new weapons, equipment, uniforms, tactics and officer training, it is still having problems in several key areas. When it comes to leadership there are problems with the political officers.

There’s another leadership problem China has to deal with, a problem similar to the one that seriously hurt Japan’s effort against the United States during World War II. This is the fact that the Japanese Army then, like the Chinese Army now, is the senior service to the extent that generals can overrule admirals and generally interfere in navy matters that the army generals really know little about. This is already causing China problems and there is no solution in sight. This is particularly true when it comes to joint training. In wartime, this “army runs the show” sort of thing is a serious problem, just read any history that covers the Japanese army and navy relationships during World War II.

A military problem? Sure, but an insight into Communist China’s deep political and social problems. Yes, it mentions the Soviet Union’s problems with political officers in military organizations. StrategyPage Editor Jim Dunnigan wrote the analysis and it’s well worth reading.