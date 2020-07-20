July 20, 2020

WHEN THE POLICE DON’T INTERFERE WITH THE THUGS, IT MEANS THEY’RE ON THE SAME SIDE: Michelle Malkin beaten by BLM thugs and prevented from speaking at Denver pro-police rally. “Malkin was understandably distraught at this unanticipated violent turn of events and expressed frustration that Denver police, who were visibly present in the area, did nothing to stop the attacks or to allow the peaceful pro-police rally to continue.”

In 2020 Blue America, the police won’t protect you even when you stage a pro-police rally. Bear that in mind, and act accordingly.