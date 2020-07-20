July 20, 2020

NOTHING TO SEE HERE. MOVE ALONG. Disgraced Democrat Sprung From Prison Without Explanation. “Those of you who have been following political corruption stories for a while will likely recall the tale of former Pennsylvania Congressman Chaka Fattah. It’s been a while since his name has been in the news. In fact, the last time I wrote about him was back in December of 2016 when he was sentenced to the longest stretch in prison of any member of Congress in the history of the country. Fattah was given a ten-year sentence for stealing millions of dollars in both taxpayer money and funds designated for charitable causes. He was only halfway through his time in the crowbar motel, but this week he was quietly released from the slammer with no explanation being given for this generous maneuver by the federal Bureau of Prisons.”