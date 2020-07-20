July 20, 2020
ONCE AGAIN, TV MISLEADS: CPR is less effective than most people think, study suggests. At my training classes they’ve usually said that CPR in the wild works about 10-20% of the time, but that’s a lot better than nothing.
ONCE AGAIN, TV MISLEADS: CPR is less effective than most people think, study suggests. At my training classes they’ve usually said that CPR in the wild works about 10-20% of the time, but that’s a lot better than nothing.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.