July 20, 2020

ONCE AGAIN, TV MISLEADS: CPR is less effective than most people think, study suggests. At my training classes they’ve usually said that CPR in the wild works about 10-20% of the time, but that’s a lot better than nothing.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:30 pm
