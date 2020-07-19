July 19, 2020

#RESISTANCE: Woman who defaced Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower strikes two more times.

The black woman busted for dumping paint on the Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower live-streamed the entire stunt — and was at it again just hours later in Harlem and Brooklyn.

Bevelyn Beatty, 29, posted videos to her Facebook page showing her smearing paint outside the Midtown skyscraper, and BLM murals in Harlem and on Fulton Street later in the night, then gloated about it from home on yet another video.

“Ya’ll, we did an all-nighter,” she said in the most recent post. “Let me tell you something, yesterday was epic.”