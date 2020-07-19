July 19, 2020

IS ANYONE THESE DAYS NOT A LIMITED-PURPOSE PUBLIC FIGURE? I may lose my First Amendment lawyer card for this, but Glenn’s earlier post about the Joy Reid lawsuit brings up a huge problem with libel law in the Internet age: the famous person you sue for libeling you on Twitter is effectively the one who makes you a public figure, and therefore gets to make winning a suit against them almost impossible (at least, if you can’t afford a hugely expensive trip to federal appeals court, and maybe not then). If people think a free press means the press gets to destroy random Americans with impunity, why wouldn’t they stop supporting it?