July 20, 2020

TAMARA KEEL ON THE CURRENT GUN-BUYING WAVE: A Different Flavor of Panic. “Available evidence shows that there are a large number of first-time buyers looking for something to defend home and hearth, rather than existing gun hobbyists adding a twelfth or thirteenth AR15 to an existing collection. . . . The other signal is that the quintessential American Normie Home Defense Long Gun, the 12 gauge pump action, is selling like hotcakes and sometimes at crazy prices.”

People are preparing for civil disorder.