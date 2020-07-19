July 19, 2020

NY PUB OFFERS ‘CUOMO CHIPS’ TO COMPLY WITH NEW CORONAVIRUS RULE ON FOOD, BOOZE:

“I mean why not, they’re his chips, they’re his rule so he might as well get some recognition and acknowledgment for another little hurdle we have to jump through as business owners,” [Saratoga NY’s Harvey’s Irish Pub Owner Matthew Bagely ] told the station, referring to the governor.

A photo of a tab shows a bag of Cuomo Chips will set you back one dollar plus sales tax–a portion of which goes to New York State coffers.

Cuomo senior adviser Rich Azzopardi said Friday that the Harvey’s chips don’t violate the governor’s food-requirement rule, according to the New York Post.

“It’s consistent with the guidance — but you have to be seated,” Azzopardi said.