THIS SUGGESTS THAT WAYNE STATE REGARDS THE BAR EXAMINERS AS LAWLESS AND VINDICTIVE, WHICH ARGUES FOR THE ABOLITION OF THE BAR EXAMINERS: Law school warns students not to advocate dropping bar exam on social media. “The email from the law school stated ‘while you have every right to criticize the bar exam, the Board of Law Examiners, or the State Bar of Michigan online, it may not be a smart strategy for passing Character & Fitness with ease.'”