July 18, 2020

BAD EXPERIENCE WITH LORDANDTAYLOR.COM AND THE CAPITAL ONE SPARK CARD: Long story short… My wife bought a dress for L&T.com. They had, at the time, a 60-day return policy. She returned it within the 60 day period. They refused the return because it was not within their 15-day return policy. It turns out they had changed their return policy after her purchase. Wife called, explained this. They refused to budge. Challenged the charge with Capital One, with full documentation. Capital One sided with Lord and Taylor. I called to ask why, and was told that “visa policy” was that we needed an acknowledgement from the merchant that they accepted the return. I explained that the problem was that they didn’t accept their return, contrary to the existing return policy when she ordered the dress. The phone rep. was sympathetic, but said she was powerless to help. Guess which credit card I am canceling as soon as I finish this blog post?