July 18, 2020

SO I HAD A FLAT TIRE YESTERDAY. I hit a pothole and it literally tore the sidewall. Naturally I had to change it on the hottest day of the year, and although it took only about 15 minutes, I was roasting since the pavement must have been 120 degrees. (Happily, I had thought to put a large rubber mallet in with the spare tire, as even after the lug nuts were off it took a bit of “persuasion” to remove the wheel.)

This is my second flat tire in over 20 years, and my last one was about a year ago. Both were from normal road hazards — the one last year was literaly from a sharp rock. My tires are Continental Sport Contact SUV tires and they handle well in all conditions, but I’m thinking they’re a bit fragile.

Because of the heat, I was tempted to leave it to AAA, but when I called them I had to sit through — literally — five minutes of recorded announcements, mostly on coronavirus precautions, before I got to the part where they told me that due to a high volume of calls (really?) it would be 20 minutes before anyone could answer, so I gave up. Kind of disappointing, but it wasn’t really any trouble to do it myself, except for feeling like a stoker on an old-fashioned steamship by the time I was done. I think having given blood on Thursday made me feel the heat more. Anyway, lesson: Keep a “persuasion tool” in the trunk.