July 18, 2020
ANALYSIS: TRUE. Andrew Cuomo’s Coronavirus Response Has Been a Failure: The media’s fawning interviews obscure the New York governor’s record. To be fair, those fawning interviews are designed to obscure the New York governor’s record.
