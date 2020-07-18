«
»

July 18, 2020

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Andrew Cuomo’s Coronavirus Response Has Been a Failure: The media’s fawning interviews obscure the New York governor’s record. To be fair, those fawning interviews are designed to obscure the New York governor’s record.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:23 am
