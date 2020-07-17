July 17, 2020

WHO YOU GONNA BELIEVE? ME, OR YOUR LYING EYES? As most anticipated, the RUSSIA! hoax continues to come apart. Sharyl Attkisson at JustTheNews.com moved a detailed read of The New York Times pushing the RUSSIA! hoax, and Peter Strzok’s now-public notes giving the lie to NYT reporting nine times:

“The document reveals that the primary “source” of Steele’s election reporting was not some well-connected current or former Russian official, but a non-Russian-based contract employee of Christopher Steele’s firm. Moreover, it demonstrates that the information that Steele’s primary source provided him was second and third hand information and rumor at best… Critically, the document shows that Steele’s “primary sub-source” disagreed with and was surprised by how information he gave Steele was then conveyed by Steele in the Steele dossier.”

Two questions for The New York Times:

1) Will the NYT correct/retract or even perform an autopsy on what appear to be outright falsehoods; and

2) Only NINE times?