July 17, 2020

BREAKING: Justice Ginsburg, 87, Being Treated for a ‘Recurrence of Cancer.’ “The justice said the cancer was first discovered as part of a regular biopsy in February, during which doctors discovered lesions on her liver. An initial immunotherapy treatment was unsuccessful. ‘The [current] chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results,’ Ginsburg said. ‘Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information…’Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work,’ Ginsburg said. ‘I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.’”