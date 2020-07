DESPITE REPORTS, KANYE WEST APPARENTLY STILL RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT.

And Jim Treacher has some thoughts on the perfect veep! Caitlyn Jenner Wants to Be Kanye’s VP. “First we had a president who wanted to be a reality star. Now we have a reality star who became president. With Kanye, it has nothing to do with reality. Just go completely bat$#!+, Kanye. The worst that could happen is that you’ll win.”