July 17, 2020

DHS CHIEF LOOKS TO ‘RESTORE ORDER’ IN PORTLAND WHETHER MAYOR LIKES IT OR NOT:

Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf has rejected calls for federal authorities responding to protests in Portland, Oregon to “go home,” saying his department will not “abdicate” its mission to help bring order to the city.

On Thursday, Wolf met with federal law enforcement officials in Portland, where officers from several DHS agencies, including the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection agencies, have been tasked with responding to ongoing protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The DHS chief sought to rally support for the department’s mission in the city, despite resounding calls from protesters and city and state officials for federal agents to leave Portland.