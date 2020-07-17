July 17, 2020

CHANGE: California To Give Online Bar Exam On Oct. 5-6, Permanently Lower Cut Score, Provide Provisional Licensure For Class Of 2020 Grads.

I think a temporary diploma privilege is going to be the answer a lot of places, but the inevitable CYA must take place first. But I would oppose making it permanent. The bar exam is a barrier to entry, but I think it helps keep legal education at least somewhat grounded that our students eventually have to pass an exam that we legal academics neither write nor grade.