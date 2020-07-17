«
»

July 17, 2020

CHANGE: California To Give Online Bar Exam On Oct. 5-6, Permanently Lower Cut Score, Provide Provisional Licensure For Class Of 2020 Grads.

I think a temporary diploma privilege is going to be the answer a lot of places, but the inevitable CYA must take place first. But I would oppose making it permanent. The bar exam is a barrier to entry, but I think it helps keep legal education at least somewhat grounded that our students eventually have to pass an exam that we legal academics neither write nor grade.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:46 am
