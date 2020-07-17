July 17, 2020

REALCLEARINVESTIGATIONS: Mueller and Weissmann Op-Eds Greatly at Odds With Their Report and Evidence. To be fair, they’re lying political hacks who expect to get away with lying, because they have. Repeatedly. But maybe they’ll be questioned under oath: “In response, Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham has said that he will seek Mueller’s testimony. If Weissmann is summoned as well, this would be a critical opportunity, through sworn testimony under penalty of perjury, to get to the bottom of claims about the Russia investigation – although perhaps not the ones that the prosecutors behind it want the public to focus on.”