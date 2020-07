WELL, IT’S NOT A SURPRISE TO ANYONE INVOLVED IN JOURNALISM, FICTION WRITING, NEWS OF ANY SORT, ENTERTAINMENT OF ANY SORT, HIGHER EDUCATION. WE ALL KNOW THAT WHEN WE STEP OUT OF LINE, WE’RE DOING WHAT ROGER SIMON SO APTLY CALLED “BLACKLISTING OURSELVES.” AND YET, THE TIME HAS COME. FOR A LOT OF US IT CAME A WHILE BACK. OTHERS ARE HEARING THE BELL TOLL LOUD AND CLEAR NOW: Bari Weiss’ unconscionable treatment at NYT no surprise.