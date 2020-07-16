July 16, 2020

WALTER MONDALE COULD NOT BE REACHED FOR COMMENT: Biden Will Impose Highest Capital Gains Tax Rate Since Jimmy Carter in 1977.

On Oct. 23, 2019 Biden said:“So every single solitary person, their capital gains are going to be treated like real income and they are going to pay 40 percent on their capital gains tax.”

On Sept. 27, 2019 Biden said: “I’m gonna double the capital gains rate to 40 percent.”

On Oct. 15, 2020 Biden said: “I would raise the capital gains tax to the highest rate of 39.5 percent, I would double it.”

On Aug. 21, 2019 Biden said: “The capital gains tax should be at what the highest minimum tax should be, we should raise the tax back to 39.6 percent instead of 20 percent.”

On Dec. 9, 2019 Biden said the capital gains tax rate “could go higher” than 40%.