July 15, 2020

MY USA TODAY COLUMN: Bari Weiss’ resignation a sign of narrowing views at New York Times: Once known as the ‘Gray Lady,’ the Times now looks more like a middle school run by the ‘Mean Girls’ crowd while top editors cower in their offices.
