SO ONCE AGAIN THE WOKE ARE RECAPITULATING THE ARGUMENTS OF SOUTHERN SEGREGATIONISTS: African American History Museum’s website says being on time is a marker of ‘whiteness.’

The National Museum of African American History & Culture wants to make you aware of certain signs of whiteness: Individualism, hard work, objectivity, the nuclear family, progress, respect for authority, delayed gratification, more.

Well, okay then, Lester.